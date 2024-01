EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Martin Luther King Day is the official day of service, encouraging us to turn a day off into a day of purpose. Sabrina Walker, non-profit management consultant and CEO of Supporting World Hope sheds light on the importance of giving back. "He was a person of purpose. So Dr. King, emphasis on serving others really is a call to action to bring people together and change lives," she says.

