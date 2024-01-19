AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Bridgeport, Connecticut, do-over mayoral primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — There may be a collective feeling of déjà vu among Democrats in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as they head back to the polls for a court-ordered do-over of a mayoral election they thought they had decided months ago. Mayor Joe Ganim and opponent John Gomes will face each other at polls for the third time in four months on Tuesday after a judge invalidated the original September primary because of alleged ballot box tampering by Ganim supporters. The mayor has denied any knowledge of the scheme. The winner will advance to a do-over of the general election scheduled for February.

