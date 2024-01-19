Firestone Complete Auto Care celebrated the grand opening of its newest El Paso area store

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- They held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location on 12312 Eastlake Blvd El Paso, TX 79928. They also presented a donation of $1,000 dollars to the boys and girls clubs of El Paso. The new store is the 8th in El Paso and will feature a newly designed store area where customer wait for their vehicles.

The store manager Albert Carreon said "The reality is that we're here to support the community and give the customer a piece of mind, we do free air pressure checks, free tire courtesy and tire checks where we give a customer a piece of mind of how their vehicle is doing." They also have digital displays to provide real time tire and automotive service updates.