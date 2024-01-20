An Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital killed at least 4 Iranian advisers, state media say

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian and Iranian state media outlets say an Israeli strike on the Syrian capital, Damascus, killed four Iranian advisers with Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard’s expeditionary. Nour News, which is believed to be close to Iran’s intelligence apparatus, identified two of the dead as Gen. Sadegh Omidzadeh, the intelligence deputy of the guard’s expeditionary Quds Force in Syria, and his deputy, who goes by the nom de guerre Hajj Gholam. The Israeli military did not comment. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years.

By ALBERTE AJI and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.