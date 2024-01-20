Man killed in crash just south of Texas New Mexico state line Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man was killed in a crash at the 13999 Block of Gateway North on Friday, January 19th.

Special Traffic Investigators reported that a man driving a semi-truck was driving north on the Gateway when a Hyundai Elantra pulled in front of him, leading to a T-bone crash.

The driver of the Elantra has not been identified by El Paso Police as of the publishing of this article. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

This is the fourth traffic fatality as opposed to eight at this time last year