Mourners fill church to remember the Iowa principal who risked life to save kids in school shooting
By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
The longtime Iowa principal who risked his life to save students during a shooting earlier this month was remembered Saturday not just for his heroic actions that day but for the unconditional love and compassion he showed his family and students during his years at Perry High School. Mourners filled the Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines just over 30 miles away from where Dan Marburger had worked since 1995. The 56-year-old died ten days after the Jan. 4 shooting that also claimed the life of a sixth grader. The 17-year-old gunman also died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Claire Marburger said her one wish is for just one more of her dad’s hugs.