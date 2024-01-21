A Russian private jet carrying 6 people is believed to have crashed in Afghanistan, officials say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan. The crash happened Saturday in a mountainous area near Zebak district in Badakhshan province, according to regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri. He said a rescue team had been dispatched to the area. Badakhshan police chief’s office also confirmed the report of the crash in a statement Sunday. Russian civil aviation authorities said a Dassault Falcon 10 went missing with four crew members and two passengers. The plane had been operating as a charter ambulance flight.

By RAHIM FAIEZ and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

