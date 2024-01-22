Local and state leaders react to Supreme Court’s ruling that Border Patrol can cut Texas razor wire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to allow Border Patrol to cut Texas's razor wire, Governor Greg Abbott's Office fired back.

“The Biden Administration has repeatedly cut wire that Texas installed to stop illegal crossings, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants. The absence of razor wire and other deterrence strategies encourages migrants to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry, while making the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult. This case is ongoing, and Governor Abbott will continue fighting to defend Texas's property and its constitutional authority to secure the border,” the office said in a statement.

ABC-7 attended an event held by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar Monday. We asked her about the ruling.

"I think it's really important for people to understand that what Governor Abbott is doing is not just unconstitutional, and it's not just harmful to very vulnerable people, but it is impairing the Border Patrol's ability to do their job," she said. "I hope that the state of Texas acknowledges what their role is. I would love for Governor Abbott and the state legislature to be partners with all of us in this effort."