Millions in the UK are being urged to get vaccinations during a surge in measles cases

LONDON (AP) — U.K. health officials are urging millions of parents to book their children for missed measles, mumps and rubella shots during a sharp increase in the number of measles cases and the lowest vaccination rates in a decade. The National Health Service is launching a publicity campaign Monday after figures showed there were about 250 confirmed measles cases in parts of England last year. Most cases were in children under 10 years old. The combined measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine is offered in the U.K. in two doses to all children. But a U.K. health official said vaccination rates have dropped to about 85% nationally, and far lower in parts of London.

