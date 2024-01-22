Socorro ISD hosting ‘Instructional Job Fair’ seeking for qualified candidates for teacher, instructional aide positions

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District is seeking highly qualified instructors to teach for the 2023-2024 school year and will have an instructional job fair to interview prospective teacher and instructional aide candidates. The job fair will be from 4 to 6 p.m. January 22, 2024 in the board room at the District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr.

Teacher candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, a valid Texas teaching certificate with required endorsements or training for subject and level assigned and be highly qualified in the appointed subject area(s). Applicants should have at least three printed copies of their resume and the Statement of Eligibility if participating in an alternative certification program.

Socorro ISD is also seeking highly qualified instructional aides to assist teachers for the current school year. Candidates should have 48 credit hours from an accredited college or university approved by TEA and must qualify for the required paraprofessional certificate. Candidates should have a copy of their unofficial transcript(s) and a resume with three references.

All candidates should be prepared for the opportunity to meet and interview with school principals. SISD will be providing letters of intent to qualified applicants to fill current vacancies at this job fair. For more information regarding the SISD Instructional Job Fair, contact the Department of Human Resources at 915-937-0040 or at 915-937-0206.