City staff present solutions to West El Paso residents living along Frontera Road

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City Representative Brian Kennedy, along with city staff and Mayor Oscar Leeser, talked with residents in District 1 regarding traffic and safety in the area along Frontera Road.

Many residents complaint the West El Paso road sees heavy congestion, especially due to New Mexico drivers crossing into El Paso.

Two members of the Sunland Park City Council were also in attendance.

Solutions proposed would be emergency access gates for first responders, a diagonal diverter near the roads along the Texas-Mexico state line, and a right turn bay at the Frontera-Doniphan intersection.

City Rep. Kennedy said the total projects would cost less than $200,000, and would primarily come from the city's general fund, which is from taxes.

A Frontera resident, Betty Gallegos, spoke with us about the conditions by her house, and how it's changed in the decades she's lived there.

"The traffic pattern has become extremely heavy within the last several years. When I first moved on to Frontera, it was a country little country road, not much traffic. And now there are times when during the school drop off time in the morning that cars are backed up from Doniphan to in front of my house," said Gallegos.

The presentation reports that the upcoming steps following these solutions shown to residents. The following steps include; coordinating with Sunland Park, work with regional parters and identify funding for future improvements.