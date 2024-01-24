Skip to Content
News

El Paso Sheriff’s Office warns scammers are calling, threatening to put victims in jail unless paid

MGN
By
New
Published 2:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam. A spokesperson says scammers are calling people and impersonating Sheriff's Office employees. They are telling victims they have outstanding warrants and must pay $4,000 or go to jail. They ask the victims to buy $500 pre-paid cards as payments.

"The Sheriff's Office would also like to remind citizens that they will never be contacted by phone requesting payment for missed jury duty summons, unpaid tickets, or outstanding criminal warrants," the office warns.

The Sheriff's Office also advises everyone to avoid giving out personal or financial information over the phone. Call the Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit at (915)-546-2214 if you want to learn if there is an outstanding warrant in your name.

If you are a victim, notify the El Paso Police Department's non-emergency number at (915)-832-4400 or the Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at (915)-832-4408.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content