El Paso Sheriff’s Office warns scammers are calling, threatening to put victims in jail unless paid

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam. A spokesperson says scammers are calling people and impersonating Sheriff's Office employees. They are telling victims they have outstanding warrants and must pay $4,000 or go to jail. They ask the victims to buy $500 pre-paid cards as payments.

"The Sheriff's Office would also like to remind citizens that they will never be contacted by phone requesting payment for missed jury duty summons, unpaid tickets, or outstanding criminal warrants," the office warns.

The Sheriff's Office also advises everyone to avoid giving out personal or financial information over the phone. Call the Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit at (915)-546-2214 if you want to learn if there is an outstanding warrant in your name.

If you are a victim, notify the El Paso Police Department's non-emergency number at (915)-832-4400 or the Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at (915)-832-4408.