New bill bans anyone under 16 from signing up to social media, regardless of parents approval

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a new push to make it harder for children to access social media. Lawmakers from New York to Florida are taking new action. Lawmakers in Florida have approved what could become the most strict crackdown on social media in the country.

A bill passed by the house would ban anyone under age 16 from signing up for most social media platforms regardless of whether they have their parents' approval. State Rep. Fiona McFarland (R) Florida says "It's like a digital fentanyl and even the most plugged-in parent or attuned teen has a hard time shutting the door."

The bill which passed with bipartisan support does not specify which platforms would be affected, but it targets any company that tracks user activity, allows children to upload content, or uses design features like endless scrolling, which critics say encourages "compulsive" use. State Rep. Tyler Sirois // (R) Florida "They're taking advantage of kids growing up."

Opponents say the bill infringes on parental rights and will face first amendment challenges in court. The ACLU Saying, "The internet, including social media platforms, contains vast amounts of constitutionally protected speech for both adults and minors." Meanwhile in New York City: Mayor Eric Adams (D) New York City "We are the first major American city to take this step."

The mayor has now designated social media as an environmental toxin and public health hazard. The city's health department issuing an advisory that cites declining mental health among young people. But social media companies like meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, have long touted their improved security features and parental controls to protect children. Supporters say social media has real benefits like allowing teens to connect, and find people with like interests.