Pursuit in Canutillo ends in crash causing gas leak
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two houses in a Canutillo neighborhood were crashed into during a pursuit according to the El Paso Sheriffs Department.
It happened on La Mesa Avenue near Doniphan Drive at 2:45 A.M.
Multiple agencies arrived at the scene including the El Paso Sheriffs Department, Customs and Border protection and El Paso Fire Department according to a source at the scene.
According to the El Paso Sheriffs department, a vehicle hit a gas line which caused a gas leak in the area.
A source at the scene tells us a helicopter was also seen flying above the area.
This is a developing story.