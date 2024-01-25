Pursuit in Canutillo ends in crash causing gas leak

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two houses in a Canutillo neighborhood were crashed into during a pursuit according to the El Paso Sheriffs Department.

It happened on La Mesa Avenue near Doniphan Drive at 2:45 A.M.

Multiple agencies arrived at the scene including the El Paso Sheriffs Department, Customs and Border protection and El Paso Fire Department according to a source at the scene.

According to the El Paso Sheriffs department, a vehicle hit a gas line which caused a gas leak in the area.

A source at the scene tells us a helicopter was also seen flying above the area.

This is a developing story.