Looking to revisit your fitness resolutions in February? Here’s some active things going on outdoors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As we head into February, officials with El Paso's local state parks are encouraging you to come out to any of the many events they are hosting throughout the month.

Peak Challenge - Thousand Steps trail

The 3.5 mile hike is strenuous, with steep and rugged terrain up to the B36 crash overlook and back.

Officials said if you decide to try this hike, you should bring plenty of water, sturdy shoes, weather appropriate clothing, snacks, and depending on your preference, hiking sticks.

There is a $5 fee for anyone over 13 years who does not have a Texas State Park Pass. Admission is free for anyone with the pass, or between the ages of 5 and 12 years.

Those attending are asked to bring a check or exact change, as the Ranger or volunteers will not be able to make change.

You can also buy your tickets ahead of time at Campgrounds and Camping Reservations - Texas State Parks

Hikers will meet at the Thousand Steps trailhead at 4999 N Stanton St. on Saturday, February 3 at 8 a.m.

A reservation is required by calling the park at 915-444-9121.

Women Hike - Nature Walk

Those looking for a walk more suited for beginners are invited to join this hike on Sunday, February 4 at 8:30 a.m.

This walk will include learning about some of our local plants.

While the walk is less than a mile, officials recommend you to bring the same items recommended above.

The prices are the same as the Thousand Steps trail hike.

Those interested should meet at the Nature Walk trailhead at the walk's start time.

A reservation is required by calling the park at 915-444-9121.

Lantern-Lit Copper Mine Tour

On Saturday, February 10 at 8:30 a.m., you can join a park ranger for a historic tour of the copper prospect mine. To get to the mine, there will be a short hike over rubble, then participants will slide into the mine.

Officials said hikers should bring water, sturdy shoes, weather appropriate clothing, snacks, hiking sticks (optional), a flashlight (optional), and a helmet (optional).

There will be an $8 fee for adults over the age of 13, $3 for Texas State Park Pass holders, and $1 for children ages 5-12.

A reservation is required by calling the park at 915-444-9121. There is limited capacity, so make your reservation soon if you are interested.

Copper Mine Tours

To tour the Copper Prospect mine with a park ranger similar to the one above, you can make a reservation for either 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. by calling 915-444-9121.

Hikers should bring the same items mentioned in the lantern-lit tour, and prices are the same. Participants should meet at the West Cottonwood Spring trailhead at the designated time.

Again, this tour has limited capacity. If you want to attend, make your reservation soon.

Birding with Harriet

In honor of Black History Month officials are hosting a birding program on Sunday, February 11 at 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn how to identify birds by sound, and how this skill was used by Harriet Tubman on the underground railroads.

This program will include an easy walk (less than one mile) on the Nature Walk trail and time on the bird blind.

Officials recommend bringing water, sturdy shoes, weather appropriate clothing, snacks, and options hiking sticks.

Hikers should meet at the Nature Walk trailhead.

There is a $5 fee for adults over 13 years, and free for Texas State Parks Pass holders and children between the ages of 5 and 12.

A reservation is required by calling the park at 915-444-9121.

Couples Sunset Hike - Upper Sunset trail

Bring your best friend, significant other, or whoever you would like to share the beautiful El Paso sunset with to this hike on Friday, February 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Participants will hike this moderately difficult trail towards the sunset to enjoy the view from our mountains.

Officials recommend bringing plenty of water, sturdy shoes, weather appropriate clothing, snacks, hiking sticks (optional), and a flashlight (optional).

Hikers should meet at Beginner's loop area, Picnic sites 1-5. Take the first left turn after you pass the visitor center.

There is a $5 fee for adults 13 years and older, but is free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children between the ages of 5 and 12.

Officials ask that you get your entrance permits ahead of time as the office closes at 4 p.m. They also said you should call the park to check capacity before buying your permits.

A reservation is required by calling the park at 915-444-9121. There is limited capacity for this hike.

Last Sunday Hike - Aztec Cave trail

The last hike of the month of February will be to the Aztec Caves, on Sunday the 25th at 8:30 a.m. It is a moderate hike with steep incline and loose rock towards the end.

Officials recommend bringing water, sturdy shoes, weather appropriate clothing, snacks, and optional hiking sticks.

Hikers should meet that the Aztec Caves trailhead.

There is a $5 fee for adults 13 and older, and admission is free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children between the ages of 5 and 12.

A reservation is required by calling the park at 915-444-9121.

Arts in the Parks: Watercolor Workshop

Less active but still outdoorsy is the Arts in the Parks Watercolor Workshop. Join local artist Pámela Vigo Sánchez from Silver Pick Studios on this nature inspired art outing.

For $5 per adult 13 years and older, and free for Texas State Park Pass holders and children between the ages of 5 and 12, materials will be provided at the park's visitor center.

A reservation is required by calling the park at 915-444-9121. There is limited capacity for this event.

Arts in the Parks: Printmaking Workshop

For another artistic adventure, you can join local artist Susan Gonzalez from Skuishi Press on Sunday, February 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on this nature inspired printmaking workshop.

Participants will learn about the history of printmaking, printmaking techniques, and will make their own matrix to print and discover an alternative way of adding color.

Those interested should meet that the park's visitor center.

Materials will be provided and workshop is free; however participants need to pay the park entrance fee.

The fee is $5 per adult 13 years and older. Admission is free for Texas State Park Pass holders. Because there are blades and printmaking machines that will be used in this activity, participants must be at least 13 years old.

Ask the Expert: Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project

‌This month officials are featuring Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project on their monthly Q & A series.

You are invited to join them live on Facebook and learn about this organization and what they do locally.

Rock Squirrel Fun Facts Video

A pre-recorded video is posted to Wyler Aerial Tramway's Facebook and Instagram accounts.