Police say one person injured after a shooting in East El Paso

Published 4:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police say one person was injured after a shooting in an east El Paso neighborhood early Sunday morning.

It happened at the 1900 block of pointe east lane off Gus Moran at 5:17 am.

The person was taken to a area hospital for treatment.

No word on what led to the shooting or the extent of the person's injuries.

This is an active investigation, according to investigators.

This story will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

Yvonne Suarez

