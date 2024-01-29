Texas Supreme Court hears arguments at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The Supreme Court of Texas visited The University of Texas at El Paso on January 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to hear oral arguments in two El Paso-based cases. The visit will offered UTEP students and the El Paso public a rare opportunity to witness in person the inner workings of Texas’ highest court.

This is the first time since 2019 that the court has traveled outside of Austin for official case proceedings.

“I’m very glad the justices are joining us here in El Paso,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “It’s a great opportunity for our students to learn more about our state judicial system and envision future careers for themselves.”