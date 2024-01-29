UTEP wins Engines Award for up to $15 million dollars by U.S. National Science Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced that El Paso and The University of Texas at El Paso is one of the 10 inaugural NSF Regional Innovation Engines (NSF Engines) awardees. The Paso del Norte Engine will initially receive up to $15 million for the next two years. NSF engines is one of the largest broad investments in place-based research and development in the nation's history.

UTEP's innovation engine includes New Mexico and Texas which aims to fuel the growth of aerospace and defense manufacturing in the area. Dr. Ahsan Choudhuri, associate vice president for strategic initiatives and professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at UTEP says, "this is a win for all the kids growing up in El Paso neighborhood and all our residents. This is a phenomenal moment for my own career. But more importantly, it is a moment to celebrate for our entire community that we can dream big." UTEP aims to fuel the growth of dynamic aerospace and defense manufacturing in the U.S.-Mexican border.