Five SISD schools qualify for state mariachi festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five Socorro Independent School District high schools qualified for the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival after earning Division 1 ratings at the annual UIL Area Mariachi Festival on Jan. 27.

Americas High School Mariachi Los Pioneros, Eastlake High School Mariachi Falco, El Dorado High School Mariachi Azteca, Pebble Hills High School Mariachi Los Guerreros, and Socorro High School Los Gavilanes will head to the State Mariachi Festival on Feb. 23 and 24 at Seguin, Texas.

“SISD is proud to have some of the finest high school Mariachi ensembles in the region,” said SISD Fine Arts Director Armando Martinez. “The success of these high schools is a testament to the amazing work and dedication of our teachers and students, who strive to perform the best Mariachi music. We look forward to seeing our students showcase their talent at the state level.”