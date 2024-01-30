New Raiz federal credit union Stanton branch inaugurated through a ribbon-cutting ceremony 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Raiz Stanton branch was held Tuesday, January 30, from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm. The new federal credit union is located at 300 Montana Ave. El Paso, TX 79902. In January 2023, Raiz FCU began the construction of their new Stanton branch with the goal of revitalizing the neighborhood. And now, a year later, the credit union is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the branch. As part of the celebration, Raiz made a donation to the EPISD foundation. Recognition and ribbon cutting was provided by El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

