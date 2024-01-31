Skip to Content
News

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens launching free educational zoo adventure program 

gabby.hernandez
By
Updated
today at 12:32 PM
Published 12:11 PM

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is expanding its existing outreach program, and is launching a free, educational Zoo Adventure Program for all area schools. The program is open to all El Paso County educational institutions licensed in primary, secondary, or high school levels. Students will learn to identify animals, study fun facts about various species, develop a natural appreciation for conservation, rediscover their connection to nature, and get up close to a variety of the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

The educational outreach program allows the El Paso Zoo to bring the animal kingdom to the school’s facility with a variety of live animals, biofacts, and information. The Zoo Adventure Program may be scheduled for several different occasions such as general classroom visits, assemblies, science fairs, career days, and more. The educational facility can also customize the program to fit the topic of choice through the Teacher Advisory Committee. Registration is now open. For more information and to make a reservation visit the El Paso Zoo Conservation Education site by clicking here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content