El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens launching free educational zoo adventure program 

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is expanding its existing outreach program, and is launching a free, educational Zoo Adventure Program for all area schools. The program is open to all El Paso County educational institutions licensed in primary, secondary, or high school levels. Students will learn to identify animals, study fun facts about various species, develop a natural appreciation for conservation, rediscover their connection to nature, and get up close to a variety of the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

The educational outreach program allows the El Paso Zoo to bring the animal kingdom to the school’s facility with a variety of live animals, biofacts, and information. The Zoo Adventure Program may be scheduled for several different occasions such as general classroom visits, assemblies, science fairs, career days, and more. The educational facility can also customize the program to fit the topic of choice through the Teacher Advisory Committee. Registration is now open. For more information and to make a reservation visit the El Paso Zoo Conservation Education site by clicking here.