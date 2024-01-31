Skip to Content
Former El Paso Police Officer accused of stealing from hit-and-run victim

By
New
Published 10:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former El Paso Police Officer Ruben Morales has been arrested following an internal investigation into a theft police say occurred after a hit-and-run crash last December.

Police say Morales responded to that hit-and-run at 6600 Westfield on December 13, 2023. The owner of the affected vehicle reported his money was missing from a locked glove box and small bag inside the car.

The department is now saying the internal investigation following the owner's report implicated Morales.

The El Paso Police Department confirmed they are in the process of terminating Morales' employment.

Carter Diggs

