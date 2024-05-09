Skip to Content
El Paso

Socorro ISD Trustee Ricardo Castellano and his wife were just arrested for obstruction. This is the second SISD trustee arrested today.

SISD
Published 5:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro ISD Trustee Ricardo Castellano was just arrested on two counts of "obstruction or retaliation," according to El Paso County Jail records.

The jail records show the alleged offense date as August 21, 2021. Castellano was arrested and booked into jail today.

Castellano's wife, Gabriela Castellano, was also arrested and booked today on two charges of "obstruction or retaliation," according to jail records. Her alleged offense date is also listed as August 21, 2021.

Castellano is the second SISD trustee to be arrested and charged with obstruction today. Pablo Barrera is also facing charges. He has already been released from jail.

