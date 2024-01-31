Secret history: Even before the revolution, America was a nation of conspiracy theorists

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the Salem witch trials, tales of dark plots and secret organizations have emerged time and again across the land that become the United States, and such conspiracies have influenced public opinion and even the outcome of elections. In America’s early days, stories about a secret organization called the Illuminati threatened to sink the presidential candidacy of Thomas Jefferson. During the 19th century, religious leaders talked about a coming final battle between the forces of good and evil. These conspiracy theories focused on sex, devil worship and dark plots to take over the country. They bear a striking resemblance to modern conspiracy theories such as QAnon and other fringe beliefs now circulating online.

