AmEx tries to win over grumpy Delta customers with revamped SkyMiles credit cards

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express is rolling out several updates to its Delta SkyMiles credit cards that will give additional benefits to users. AmEx is eager to soothe sore Delta Air Lines customers who have considered abandoning the airline after last year’s SkyMiles loyalty fiasco. The updates unveiled Thursday will also come with a higher annual fee, which AmEx says it believes that the new benefits will more than pay for.

