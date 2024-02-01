Authorities search for Roman Catholic cardinal missing in Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanian authorities say a Roman Catholic cardinal disappeared this week in the western part of the country near the border with Costa Rica and investigators are searching for the missing cleric. Prosecutors in the state of Chiriqui say Spanish Cardinal José Luis Lacunza was last seen Tuesday. The 79-year-old Lacunza is the bishop of the David archdiocese in Chiriqui. The archdiocese confirmed in a statement that Lacunza had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon and said it had reported his disappearance to authorities. Interim Attorney General Javier Caraballo told reporters Thursday in Panama City that investigators were travelling from the capital to Chiriqui to conduct interviews. Lacunza is the only Catholic cardinal in Panama.

