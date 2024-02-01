El Paso ISD secures highest number of All State student musicians in region

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District has secured the highest number of All-State student musicians in the region, two ranking among the top 10 in the state.

Jarren Saenz, from Coronado High School, has ranked 4th in the All-State Band Clarinet category, while Andrew Freeman, from Franklin High School, ranked 8th in the Trumpet category.

In addition to Saenz and Freeman, the following students were also recognized as part of the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State qualifiers:

· Andre Gomez, All-State Jazz Band Trumpet, Chapin High School

· Andrew Freeman, 6-A All-State Band Trumpet, Franklin High School

· Anna Hunter, 6-A All-State Band Bassoon, Franklin High School

· Diego Esquivel, 6-A All-State Band Clarinet, Franklin High School

· Evelyn Karl, All-State Treble Choir, Franklin High School

· Natalia Barajas, All-State Mixed Choir, Franklin High School

· Noah Lofton, All-State Mixed Choir, Franklin High School

· Sophia Spier, All-State Mixed Choir, Coronado High School

· Jarren Saenz, All-State Band Clarinet, Coronado High School

· Lauren Allen, All-State Treble Choir, Coronado High School

· Mabel Caraveo, 4-A All-State Band Bass Clarinet, Irvin High School

We here at ABC-7 would like to extend our most heartfelt congratulations towards each student for their exceptional musicianship and dedication to their craft.