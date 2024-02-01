Florida House votes to loosen child labor laws a year after tougher immigrant employment law enacted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has passed a bill to let 16- and 17-year-olds work longer and later hours. Thursday’s vote comes a year after the state created a law making it harder to hire immigrants in the country illegally. Supporters said teenagers and their parents know how to best manage their time and activities and lifting employment restrictions will help them build careers and earn money. Opponents said the changes would make it easier for employers to exploit children and longer hours could negatively affect schoolwork. The bill would remove restrictions prohibiting 16- and 17-year-olds from working more than eight hours when they have classes the next day and from working more than 30 hours a week when school is in session.

