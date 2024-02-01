Skip to Content
‘Suspicious package’ cleared, streets near Paisano, US-54 reopen

Update: First responders cleared the "suspicious package" and the streets are reopen.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency crews are closing streets at Paisano on the US-54 entrance into Mexico, as well as US-54 north and the I-10 ramp to Mexico due to reports of a suspicious item. That is according to El Paso Police.

Police have not provided any other information. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene as we seek to gather more information. Stay tuned.

