Texas VFW names El Pasoan as Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) announced that El Pasoan teacher Chandra Chapman was selected as the CitizenshipEducation Teacher of the Year for grades K-5. The announcement was made during a banquetin Corpus Christi honoring the Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year for each grade level,as well as the winners of the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy VFW scholarship cometitions.

Ms. Chapman will represent Texas in the National competition. This year 277 teachers from across the state of Texas were nominated for this honor. Ms.Chapman, a 10-year Navy Veteran herself, was nominated by Yucca VFW Post 8919, District10. She teaches at Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy. Ms. Chapman coordinated production of a video featuring high school JROTC students demonstrating the proper way torecite the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and the Texas flag.

The video was streamed into the 50 schools in the District reaching over 47,000 students. VFW District 10, which encompasses El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson counties, announcedthe winners of the competitions at the District level.