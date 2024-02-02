Groundbreaking ceremony held for Azul Cielo Townhomes

The Azul Cielo Townhomes project aims to address the shortage of homes for sale in the area, catering to the needs of young families and professionals. The residential complex will offer a mix of two- and three-floor units, each approximately 1,850 square feet in size.

The event took place on Friday, February 2 at 201 North Desert Pass Street.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Azul Cielo Townhomes, a collaborative project by North Pass Development Team, Raiz Credit Union, Exigo Architecture, and HomePros Realtors.

