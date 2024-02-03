Japan wants everyone to know: Taylor Swift will make it in time for the Super Bowl

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan through Feb. 10, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. To make sure all her fans know, the Japanese Embassy has sent a message on X, formerly Twitter, alluding to her hit songs in bold letters. Noise regulations in Tokyo stipulate that events must stop using the public sound system at 9:30 p.m. That should give Swift plenty of time, given that Japan is a day ahead in the global day. Swift is performing four nights at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, which continues later in Australia. That means she would have to fly halfway around the world again later in the week.

