Police: Inert Cold War-era missile found in garage of Washington state home

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say an inert Cold War-era rocket of the type used to carry a nuclear warhead has been found in the garage of a home of a deceased resident in Washington state. Bellevue police said an Air Force museum in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday evening reported an offer to donate the item. Bomb squad members responded Thursday and found it was a Douglas AIR-2 Genie, an unguided air-to-air rocket designed to carry a nuclear warhead. There was no warhead attached and there was no rocket fuel. Since the item was inert and posed no danger, police left it with the neighbor to be restored for museum display.

