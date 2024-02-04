Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Bieber not only served as a celebrity captain at NHL All-Star Weekend. He actually got on the ice for warmups prior to the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday. Bieber during the games wore a Super Mario Brothers-inspired mushroom coat. He was one of four celebrities involved in the festivities along with fellow Canadians Michael Bublé, Will Arnett and Tate McRae. Auston Matthews, of the hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, said players got a kick out of Bieber joining them on the ice for warmups.

