Skip to Content
News

Sunday marks two years since De Soto Hotel fire in downtown El Paso

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 5:37 AM
Published 5:34 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday, Feb. 4 marks two years since the De Soto Hotel fire in downtown El Paso. Destructive flames left the city's skyline filled with smoke for hours.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of firefighters were called out to control it. The fire department said no one was hurt.

The roof and many walls of the structure collapsed, the building was 116-years-old when it caught fire.

To date, the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

Fire investigators classified the cause as undetermined and deemed the case closed unless new evidence comes to light.

The owner previously told ABC-7 he was still planning to move forward with the restoration of the building.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content