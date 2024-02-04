Sunday marks two years since De Soto Hotel fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday, Feb. 4 marks two years since the De Soto Hotel fire in downtown El Paso. Destructive flames left the city's skyline filled with smoke for hours.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of firefighters were called out to control it. The fire department said no one was hurt.

The roof and many walls of the structure collapsed, the building was 116-years-old when it caught fire.

To date, the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

Fire investigators classified the cause as undetermined and deemed the case closed unless new evidence comes to light.

The owner previously told ABC-7 he was still planning to move forward with the restoration of the building.