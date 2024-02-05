Paso del Norte Community Foundation announces its 2024 scholarships opportunities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has advanced its efforts in the facilitation and promotion of its diverse 2024 scholarship opportunities for eligible students in the region. With approaching deadlines as early as March 11th, students are encouraged to visit the Paso del Norte Community Foundation website to view a variety of scholarships and begin their applications.

Scholarship criteria, timelines, and eligibility are outlined for each application, with opportunities for both graduating high school seniors and currently enrolled college and university students. Scholarship awards will help support the needs of students in their educational endeavors, with awards ranging from $500 to $15,000.

Live applications through Going Merry include: Tito’s Way Scholarship which provides opportunities to young, up-and-coming high school aged leaders in the El Paso area. The Ben Narbuth Kiwanis Club of Horizon City Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship was established by the Kiwanis Club of Horizon City in honor of dedicated Kiwanis Club member and leader Ben Narbuth. The Coach Archie Duran Memorial Scholarship Fund which honors the life and legacy of the former Jefferson and Irvin High School track coach and will award students in El Paso County. The Dale Elizabeth Reed Memorial Scholarship, a fund that was established by Dale's children to honor her 25 year career as a teacher in EPISD.

The Lorenzo Almanza Dreamer's Scholarship which is available for first time-in-college students who are eligible for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). The Nathan W. Jones Memorial Scholarship Fund which was established to encourage and support others that have chosen turf management as a career. The Richard Castro Community Service Scholarship Fund which was established to support scholarships for area high school seniors who follow in Mr. Castro footsteps volunteering and leading projects to improve their community.

Other scholarship opportunities through Paso del Norte Community Foundation include:

Bowie High School Scholarship Fund

Canutillo Alumni Foundation for Education Scholarship

Carl L. & Sandra Wright Scholarship for Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

​The Deby Lewis Scholarship

EPISD Education Foundation Scholarships:

Amalia Muro Scholarship

Ann Yerby Memorial Scholarship

Coach Lou Robustelli Memorial Scholarship

Genevieve Gonzalez Scholarship

Jim Omohundro Courage Memorial

Nick Franco Scholarship for the Arts

Women’s Fund of El Paso Scholarship

Please visit the PdNCF website: www.pdnfoundation.org, for more information about all available scholarships and deadlines.