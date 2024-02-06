EPCC opens Video Creative Makerspace for student productions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) held a grand opening Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. to showcase its new state-of-the-art multimedia studios. It happened at Valle Verde Campus, Building C, Room C-202 919 Hunter El Paso, TX 79915. Students, faculty and staff will be able to create everything from podcasts to videos and lecture capture. Today they had demonstrations of advanced video equipment that will be available for use.

