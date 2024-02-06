Pentagon official speaks to students at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sargent Major Michael Perry, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Staff for U.S. Army Installations spoke to over 500 students of the Sergeants Major Course Class 74 at Fort Bliss.

"I happen to be a graduate of Class 60," Perry said. "I graduated in 2010. And so I've had the privilege of serving as a major now for 14 years in the Army. I've been in for almost 32 years now."

Among the topics he discussed were the importance of the noncommissioned officer in supporting the quality of life of soldiers, especially those living in barracks. He also spoke on leadership, and how he felt one of the most important parts of being a leader is being approachable to those you lead.

"I live by a very simple principle," Perry said. "I call it the three A's. So it's to be approachable, authentic and accessible. And I think the further you go up in rank or in position, the more important that that that that that those principles are."