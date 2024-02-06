Toby Keith dies: Country star was battling stomach cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Country singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. He first gained popularity in the early 90's. His first single "I should've been a cowboy" quickly climbed to the top of the country charts. And that was just the beginning..over the decades Keith remained a main-stay in the country music world, selling more than 40 million albums.

The Oklahoma native had 20 singles go to the top of the charts in the u.s. Including 'How you like me now' and 'I wanna talk about me'. After 9/11, Keith released 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue: The Angry American'. The song was written in memory of Keith's father who lost his eye during his tenure in the army and a decade later.. Keith came out with the smash hit 'Red Solo Cup'.

Back in 2022 Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer and was receiving chemo radiation and surgery. He later spoke about how difficult the treatment was, "It's a roller coaster, and it takes a little while to get your brain wrapped around it. You get to a point where you just say hey, this is what I do, and you can't let it define your future," said Toby Keith. According to a statement on his website, he died peacefully Monday night, surrounded by family.