Mexican truck drivers protest assaults

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On February 5, Mexican truckers protested in different parts of the country including Juárez due to assaults and violence they face on the road while driving to their final destinations.

The Mexican National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (CANACAR) is now working with the federal government and authorities to increase safety and security for their drivers.

ABC-7 spoke with Manuel Sotelo, Vice President of CANACAR in Northern Mexico who said that in 2023, there were 13,848 robberies of truckers across Mexico.

Most of these assaults and robberies have happened in Southern states close to Mexico City.

According to Sotelo, the cargo that is being targeted is mostly home supplies and other items criminals could sell quickly.

Mexico's Secretary of the Interior said they will enforce the work tables to guarantee the safety of federal roads.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

