El Pasoans give weather safety tips ahead of cold and windy Super Bowl celebrations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Despite the rainy, cold, windy weather El Paso experienced Saturday, ABC-7 crews saw many people out and about. Several El Pasoans told us, they plan to continue to enjoy their Super Bowl weekend.

While walking through San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso Saturday, one ABC-7 crew spotted a quinceañera party taking photos.

"I've been waiting on this day for my entire life since it's my quince," said Montserrat Reyes.

Because of that, Reyes said she's not willing to let anything get in the way of her party, including the weather. Additionally, she said she planned to enjoy the Super Bowl with her friends, and she hopes everyone does so safely.

"As long as people cover up, stay safe and all, just enjoy the Super Bowl," she said.

Reyes friend, Christian Lucero, agrees. He added, many people like to play football on the day of the Super Bowl.

"Wear some gloves, wear some sleeves and, you know, just go out there and just play," he said.