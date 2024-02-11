Skip to Content
News

Police investigate multi-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso

By
Updated
today at 9:08 AM
Published 5:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A multi-vehicle crash leads to serious injuries early Sunday morning. 

It happened at 8409 Dyer street, that's in northeast El Paso.

According to police three vehicles were involved in the crash, Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene. 

Fire officials said the call came in just after 12:30 a.m.

Police did not say how many people sustained injuries. 

ABC-7 is working to learn more information, check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content