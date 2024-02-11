Police investigate multi-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A multi-vehicle crash leads to serious injuries early Sunday morning.

It happened at 8409 Dyer street, that's in northeast El Paso.

According to police three vehicles were involved in the crash, Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene.

Fire officials said the call came in just after 12:30 a.m.

Police did not say how many people sustained injuries.

