Alamo Auto Supply kicks off 75th anniversary celebration with new program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Alamo Auto Supply is committed to delivering top-quality, personalized solutions and also to giving back to the community. Dick Krasne, President of Alamo Auto Supply, announced today they're launching the Alamo Cares Program. El Pasoans will now be able to apply for a grant to make improvements to their vehicle.

Alamo Auto Supply will be reviewing applications on a monthly basis and issuing awards. "We're really excited about seeing what kind of applications we will get in and being able to make a difference in people's lives that wouldn't meet these needs any other way" said Alamo Auto Supply President, Dick Krasne. The new program is aimed at strengthening their commitment to the El Paso community. Alamo has served generations of customers and become synonymous with reliability and excellence over the past seven and a half decades. Submit an application here.

