ABC-7 anchor joins El Paso figures on Make-a-Wish’s regional development council

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Make-A-Wish serving El Paso has announced the appointment of a new chairperson and four other local professionals, including ABC-7's own Stephanie Valle, to its regional development council.

The individuals joining include:

• Dr. Andrea Tawney, Vice President of Texas Tech Health El Paso

• VJ Smith from Marathon Petroleum Corporation

• Kelly Tomblin, CEO and President of El Paso Electric

• Stephanie Valle, Prime Time Anchor on KVIA ABC-7

• Tracy Yellen, CEO of Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

Dr. Tawney assumes the role of the new Regional Development Council’s Chairperson.

The organization says the addition of these individuals reflects the Make-a-Wish's commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its impact on the lives of Wish Kids and their families during challenging times.

“I have served with Make-A-Wish for years and have seen firsthand the impact of a child’s wish come true," Dr. Andrea Tawney said. "Now, as the Council Chairperson in El Paso, I’m excited to bring the knowledge of that impact to more El Pasoans and to grow our reach to grant the wishes of even more

deserving local children.”

Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes in El Paso since the early 2000’s and has granted over 900 local wishes. Wishes have included Disney World trips, room makeovers, celebrity experiences, and much more.