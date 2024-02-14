El Paso chocolate shop bringing the sweetest treats on Valentine’s Day for decades

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air today and what better way to celebrate than with chocolate. Chocolat’ in El Paso has been around for 35 years, delivering the best quality chocolate across the Borderland.

Mrs. Leigh Kersh, owner of Chocolat’, takes pride in sourcing the finest ingredients from around the world, "We bring in the best quality that money can buy, the finest chocolate in the world, and we process everything here," she says.

Mrs. Kersh and her team start receiving orders for Valentine’s Day as early as January, ensuring that each treat is made with love and care. From hand-dipped pretzels to strawberries and Oreos, Chocolat' offers a variety options.

Mrs. Kersh says the have something for everyone, "If you have a dollar 50, we've got something for you. If you've got $150, we've got something for you. If you want one gift, 100 gifts, and we try to make everything perfect."

Whether you're a chocolate lover, a fan of toffee or brittle, or in need of sugar-free options, Chocolat' has it.

They will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today with assortments available, until sold out.