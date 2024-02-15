El Paso County Sheriff’s Office hosting a teddy bear drive “Pelucha Libre”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- RightDrive has partnered with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for a teddy bear drive. Join this great cause by dropping off a new teddy bear or stuffed animal at any of their five RightDrive locations from now until February 18th. The donated teddy bears will be placed in the trunks of each unit of the Patrol Section and given to children in need.

The stuffed animals are to provide a sense of comfort for children who have been involved in difficult and often traumatic situations. RightDrive and God of the Ring Pro Wrestling Entertainment will also present an afternoon of intense showdowns from your favorite luchadores during their PeLucha Libre event. The free event is about making a difference in the community.