Hospitals of Providence unveils new weight loss center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The Hospitals of Providence East Campus has unveiled its new Weight Loss Center East, offering more patients access to care. The new center is located at 3270 Joe Battle, Suite 180.

The center is designed to help patients reach health goals by offering weight loss surgery, post-operative care, support groups, and nutritional counseling.

“Since we first opened our doors in 2021, our team has cared for over 300 patients working to improve their overall health through weight loss surgery,” said Dr. Michael Lara, Board-Certified Bariatric Surgeon. “At our weight loss center, we customize a plan to meet the individual needs of each patient and the results our patients see are significant - weight loss, an increase in mobility and energy and for some being able to reduce or stop medications they’ve been required to take due to health conditions as a result of obesity.”