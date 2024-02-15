Secretary of State highlights passage of priority election bills in 2024 legislative session

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The 2024 New Mexico legislative session saw the passage of multiple bills. The legislature passed much needed funding for the state’s Election Fund; a bill that requires disclosures for campaign materials created with artificial intelligence; and a bill to restrict the carrying of firearms at polling places.

"I commend the successful passage of these bills during the 2024 New Mexico legislative session, as each one will enhance the integrity and security of our elections,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver following the conclusion of the 2024 legislative session today. “With stabilized funding for the Election Fund, mandatory disclosures for AI-generated campaign materials, and restrictions on firearms at polling places, we are fortifying the foundations of democracy in our state. I’m grateful for the hard work put in by the bill sponsors and the members of my staff to get these bills across the finish line. I look forward to Governor Lujan Grisham signing these important pieces of legislation into law.”

Details of the bills are below:

Senate Bill 108 – Distribution to Election Fund

This bill was the Secretary of State’s top priority for the 2024 legislative session and it creates a transfer of up to $15 million dollars based on certified election costs to the Election Fund after each statewide election. This money will help stabilize the Office’s yearly budget requests and will allow the Office to continue to fund secure and accessible elections while meeting inflationary demands. The Election Fund is used to pay the costs of conducting and administering statewide elections; for reimbursing counties for their costs of conducting and administering statewide elections; and for paying the administrative election costs of the Secretary of State’s Office.

House Bill 182 – Election Changes (Artificial Intelligence Disclosures)

This bill requires that, under the state’s Campaign Reporting Act, political campaigns must include a disclaimer on any ads that used artificial intelligence in their creation to misrepresent an individual without consent, and it establishes legal penalties for non-disclosure. This bill will create needed transparency to help build trust among New Mexico’s voters in the electoral process.

Senate Bill 5 – Firearms Near Polling Places

This bill restricts the carrying of firearms at polling places in New Mexico, with exceptions for concealed-carry permit holders and certified law enforcement officers.