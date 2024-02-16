Skip to Content
News

Rally Point Coffee opens second location

By
Updated
today at 9:58 PM
Published 9:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rally Point Coffee, a member of the El Paso Chamber, had a grand opening for its second location in El Paso on Friday, February 16th, at 9:00 AM. The new location is at 12801 Edgemere Boulevard.

The grand opening was hosted by the El Paso Chamber and was attended by City, County, and State officials.

Rally Point Coffee is a full-service, locally-owned coffee shop with beans roasted in El Paso. Customers are able spike any coffee, tea, or Frappuccino with the customer’s choice of liquor. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content