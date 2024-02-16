Rally Point Coffee opens second location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rally Point Coffee, a member of the El Paso Chamber, had a grand opening for its second location in El Paso on Friday, February 16th, at 9:00 AM. The new location is at 12801 Edgemere Boulevard.

The grand opening was hosted by the El Paso Chamber and was attended by City, County, and State officials.

Rally Point Coffee is a full-service, locally-owned coffee shop with beans roasted in El Paso. Customers are able spike any coffee, tea, or Frappuccino with the customer’s choice of liquor.