Southwest University Park hosting a seasonal & gameday staff job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will host its 2024 job fair Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark. Hiring managers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and should be able to work all home games and additional events as needed. Applicants are encouraged to take a resume and dress to impress as interviews will be conducted on-site.